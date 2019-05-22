COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Thousands of South Carolinians got lucky in Tuesday night's Pick 3 Lottery by selecting triple 9s!
According to a press release, more than 6,500 winners will receive part of a $1.6 million payout from Tuesday evening's draw. Depending on the price paid for the ticket, winners will take home either $250 or $500 per play.
The South Carolina Education Lottery says odds of winning are 1 in 1,000. Apparently the triple number combination is the Lottery's most played sequence.
Tuesday night's drawing produced 20 times the number of winners than the previous day's draw.
9-9-9 has been drawn eight times in the Lottery's history, with the last time being July 2016.
Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes. Winning Pick 3 tickets worth up to $500 can be cashed at lottery retailers statewide.
