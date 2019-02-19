COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services announced Tuesday that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for March would be issued early for people who received their February benefits early due to the government shutdown.
The agency said SNAP recipients who received their February benefits in January will receive benefits on March 5, 2019. An estimated 231,000 households will receive the early benefits.
The other SNAP recipients who received their February benefits on their monthly issuance date will receive March benefits on their normal schedule.
DSS typically staggers the date SNAP benefits are issued between the first and 19th day of each month, but. South Carolina issued February benefits January 17 because of the federal government shutdown.
The agency said issuing March benefits on the normal schedule would have left some South Carolinians with up to 59 days between monthly SNAP payments. The release on March 5 will ensure no one goes more than 45 days without assistance.
South Carolina will return to its normal issuance schedule in April.
SNAP users with questions can contact their local office or call DSS Connect at
1-800-616-1309.
