GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County School Officials say that over 7,500 students have opted out of the mask requirement after Governor McMaster's executive order on Tuesday.
According to data provided by Greenville County Schools officials, 7887 students have opted out of the mask requirement and 167 students have opted out of in-person instruction for the rest of the year. According to officials, those 7887 students account for around 15% of all of the students in Greenville County Schools.
