Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - One hundred of the nation's top health care systems, representing thousands of hospitals, are coming together to urge Americans to mask up and help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention points to recent studies that have shown face masks successfully limit spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Health officials say more than 11.5 million Americans have tested positive for the virus - including an additional million in just the last week - resulting in nearly 250,000 deaths.
Hospital leaders are growing increasingly concerned that facilities will become overwhelmed as shortages of healthy workers make it difficult to handle the rapidly increasing number of patients. Health officials say is is already happening in parts of the U.S.
Beginning today, a public service message will run in The New York Times, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and The Los Angeles Times. Additionally, hospitals and health systems across the country will continue to unite to share these messages regionally.
The message reads:
“As the top nationally ranked hospitals, we know it’s tough that we all need to do our part and keep wearing masks. But here’s what we also know: The science has not changed. Masks slow the spread of COVID-19. So, please join us as we all embrace this simple ask: Wear. Care. Share with #MaskUp. Together, wearing is caring. And together, we are saving lives.”
The message will also be spread on digital platforms and social media in an effort to reach a broader audience.
In addition to masking, the CDC suggests that everyone minimize the number of non-household contacts, maintain a physical distance of at least six feet, and limit the amount of time around others, especially while indoors and in poorly ventilated areas.
For further information about masking guidelines – how to choose a mask, how to properly wear a mask – click here.
