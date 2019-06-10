US-25 Accident, 6/10

Troopers have reported all lanes blocked along US-25 near Portsmouth Drive in Greenville as they work a car wreck. 

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting all lanes blocked on US-25 near Portsmouth Drive as they work to assess an accident. 

According to troopers, the crash occurred around 6:35 p.m.

All lanes have been reported blocked as crews work the scene. 

Duke Energy is reporting that over 3,000 people are without power as a result of the accident - saying a vehicle damaged their equipment. It's unclear if the accident and outages are related at this time. 

The estimated time of restoration for the areas is around 9:15 p.m.

We have a crew en route. Stay with FOX Carolina for more. 

