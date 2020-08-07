(FOX Carolina) - Thousands of customers in western NC and eastern TN are without power Friday evening, with multiple outages reported in the region.
The French Broad Electric Membership Corporation's outage map reports a more than 6,600 customers are in the dark as of 8:43 p.m. just more than 17% of their 38,530 customers served. Almost half of the outages reported are in Yancey County, coming in at 3,179 outages.
Meanwhile, Duke Energy reports about 55 customers are without power. Most of those customers are located near US-74, just northwest of Dillsboro. Those customers should expect power again by 11 p.m.
French Broad EMC's site did not indicate when power would be restored to its customers.
