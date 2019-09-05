Charleston, SC (FOX Carolina) - As Charleston begins to feel the effects of Hurricane Dorian, warning are being issued for flooded roads, high wind speeds for bridges, and many residents are now without power.
Early Thursday morning, emergency management asked residents to stay off roadways and to shelter in place as conditions were beginning to deteriorate.
Residents were reminded that only 6 inches of water can make you lose control of your vehicle. Charleston County government tweeted that they were at condition yellow, warning high profile vehicles, such as box trucks or tractor trailers, to avoid travel on bridges as winds were sustained at 30 miles per hour.
More than 40 roads have been closed in Charleston due to flooding or emergencies. A complete list of the road closures in that area can be found here.
Officials warned if conditions continued to worsen significantly, rescue operations may be temporarily suspended for the safety of first responders.
Along the South Carolina coast, thousands are without power. This morning, SCE&G is reporting 47,555 outages in Charleston County and more than 11,087 without power in Beaufort County. Berkeley Electric Co-op is reporting 9,140 customers without power in the same area.
Also happening now, tornado warnings have been issued for Horry County, and tornado watches are in effect until 4 p.m. today for Murrells Inlet and Myrtle Beach.
