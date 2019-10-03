CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - School district officials say police are investigating allegations of a threat possibly made against Clinton High School.
On Thursday, Laurens County School District 56 superintendent David O'Shields confirmed to FOX Carolina that they were informed of the alleged threat, but Clinton HS principal Martha Brothers said in a statement police don't think the threat is viable.
Here's the statement from Brothers:
“We are aware of an allegation of a threat that has been made at CHS. The police are leading the investigation into this matter. We are working with the police to follow every lead and detail. At this time, the police are confident there is no viable threat. Thank you for your patience and understanding in this matter. I assure you we take these issues very seriously and have worked diligently to keep your children and our staff safe."
