GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two men and one woman have been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a Simpsonville CVS earlier in September.
According to GCSO, the robbery occurred around 3:45 a.m. on September 2nd at the location on Fairview Road.
The suspects involved are 26-year-old Sean Lorenzo Crawford, 27-year-old Danyasha Lesha Spurgeon, and 46-year-old Don Lane Hill Jr., all from Greenville.
Investigators say all three conspired to commit the robbery, and then drove to the CVS to do so.
The trio robbed the store along with an individual employee at gunpoint.
As of Wednesday, all three have been arrested and charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and one count of criminal conspiracy.
The trio remains jailed at the Greenville County Detention Center and have not yet been provided with a bond.
