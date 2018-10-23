Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday three cars collided on I-85 injuring four people, including two children, and killing another.
Troopers say that 66-year-old, Donald Arnott was traveling southbound on I-85 when he struck the victims vehicle that was disabled on the side of the road, causing Arnott's vehicle to then collide with another pickup truck.
Troopers say the victim, a passenger in the disabled vehicle, traveling with the driver and two children were all wearing seat belts when Arnott's truck hit them.
After colliding with the van, troopers said Arnott then stuck another truck. The driver of that truck was wearing his seat belt and luckily wasn't injured.
Arnott, along with all four people in the disabled vehicle had to be transported to the hospital, where the passenger later died.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol charged Donald Arnott with driving too fast for conditions.
