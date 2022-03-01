OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies in Ocone the theft of multiple stolen vehicles from Lake Keowee Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Highway 123.
One of the vehicles, a Dodge Ram pickup was found on Monday on Highway 59 near Earles Grove Road but two others remain missing, according to deputies. The sheriff's office says they are still searching for a white 2021 Dodge Charger and a gray 2021 Dodge Durango.
It is believed that the vehicles were stolen at around 6:23 Monday morning according to deputies.
Anyone with information on these thefts is encouraged to leave a tip with CrimeStoppers of Oconee County at www.oconeescrimestoppers.com.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward, according to the sheriff's office.
