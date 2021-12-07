NEBO, NC (FOX Carolina) - Three people have been charged after deputies seized trafficking amounts of heroin, meth, and several firearms while completing a search warrant at home on Nov. 18, according to McDowell County deputies.
Deputies charged Cody Lee McKinney, 27, was given a $400,000 secured bond and charged with the following:
- (3) Trafficking in opium or heroin
- (2) PWIMSD a Schedule I controlled substance
- (2) Felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance
- (2) Maintaining a vehicle or dwelling to keep a controlled substance
- PWIMSD a schedule II controlled substance
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Sandra McKinney Hollifield, 46, was charged by deputies with the following:
- Trafficking in opium or heroin
- PWIMSD a Schedule I controlled substance
- Felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
We're told Hollifield was given a $405,000 secured bond.
The last suspect was John Lee Anstead, 32. Deputies said he was charged with Felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Anstead was given a $50,000 bond.
