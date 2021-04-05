CHEROKEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Three crashes on I-85 south in Cherokee County are causing a traffic backup that has been ongoing for over an hour.
Officials say that the crashes are blocking the roadway.
One viewer tells us that they have been sitting in traffic since 7 PM when the first crash occurred.
We will update this story as more details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.