GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A three-day bourbon and barbecue festival in downtown Greenville starts today!
Hog & Barrel: A Bourbon, BBQ and Bacon festival will take place at the Old Cigar Warehouse Nov. 5 through Nov. 7.
The three-day festival will feature everything from exclusive bourbon tastings to live music to a Sunday brunch.
The festival begins Friday, Nov. 5 and will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sponsors and Super VIP holder will be able to meet master distillers, national brand ambassadors and distillery owners while eating food and exclusive bourbon tasting.
Saturday’s event will run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will showcase top Greenville chefs preparing their favorite barbeque recipes while area mixologists will create unique bourbon cocktails for guests. Priority and VIP ticketholders will also be able to sample 30-plus different bourbons.
Sunday’s festivities will run from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature classic brunch cocktails with a bourbon twist, such as Apple Cider Bourbon Mimosas and Bourbon Bloody Mary’s.
The festival is also a food and cocktail competition with $5,000 in cash prizes being awarded to 15 “Best Of” categories including, best barbeque, best bourbon-based dish, best bacon dish, best bourbon cocktail, best dessert and more.
