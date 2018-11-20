ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Department of Health said the chickenpox outbreak at Asheville Waldorf School has grown to 36 students.
Health officials said the best way to prevent the spread to be fully immunized.
According to a news release, chickenpox is easily passed from one person to another through the air by coughing or sneezing or through the fluid from a blister of a person who has chickenpox.
Chickenpox is not usually a serious illness but often causes those infected to miss school and work days.
In most cases, officials said chickenpox is treated with bed rest, fluids, and fever control.
Some severe complications do occasionally arise, including bacterial skin infections, bloodstream infections, pneumonia, encephalitis (infection of the brain) and death.
Officials said people who have been infected with chickenpox are also at risk of getting shingles later in life, which is also very painful and can cause lasting chronic pain in adults.
People who are infected or who have been exposed to chickenpox should stay away from school, work and group activities where they could put others at risk, Dr. Jennifer Mullendore, the Buncombe County Medical Director, advised.
Mullendore said it takes from 10-21 days to develop symptoms after being exposed to chickenpox. Most symptoms appear after two weeks, and someone with chickenpox is contagious for up to two days days before the rash starts. People are contagious until all the blisters have formed scabs, usually 4 to 7 days after the rash starts.
Mullendore said anyone who has never had chickenpox or the chickenpox vaccine should get the vaccine as soon as possible after being exposed, ideally, within three days. She said the vaccine may prevent the illness or reduce the severity.
Find more information at www.buncombecounty.org/immunize. You can also call the BCHHS Immunization Clinic at (828) 250- 5096 with questions about immunizations.
