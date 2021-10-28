JENKINSVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Three earthquakes were reported in Jenkinsville, SC Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the first earthquake hit on Monday just before 1 p.m. five miles north of the town.
The next one happened at 6:28 a.m. and was a 1.8 magnitude earthquake, according to the organization.
The third one happened two minutes later at 6:30 a.m. and was a 1.7 magnitude earthquake.
RELATED STORIES: Deputies investigating shooting on Dan River Road in Spartanburg County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.