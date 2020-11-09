(Gaffney, SC/FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County school board voted Monday night on a proposal from the superintendent to close three elementary schools.
The plan passed 8 to 1 in favor of closing Alma Elementary, Mary Bramlett Elementary and Goucher Elementary.
Students from Goucher will be consolidated with Limestone Central Elementary. Mary Bramlett students will be consolidated with BD Lee Elementary. Students from Alma will consolidate with Luther Vaughan Elementary.
One board member said Cherokee County students are not being offered the same opportunities as students in surrounding districts and money saved from the consolidation will help improve the district's offerings.
"Frankly, there are no other viable options," said another board member.
The district said under the consolidation plan, no school employees will lose their jobs.
Stay with FOX Carolina News for more on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.