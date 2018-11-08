Central, SC (FOX Carolina) - Three playoff games were moved to Thursday night due to rain in the forecast on Friday.
D.W. Daniel High School announced Tuesday that the Lions' first round playoff game against Eastside was moved up to Thursday. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Daniel High School.
Andrew Jackson at Abbeville will kick off at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Crescent at Indian Land will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
