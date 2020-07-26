ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Several crews were on scene of a single-vehicle, rollover crash early Sunday morning off I-85 north in Anderson County.
According to Townville Volunteer Fire Department, they were dispatched to the 5 mile marker around 5:30 a.m. in response to an accident that involved a car rolling off the roadway and falling down an embankment along Big Beaverdam Creek.
Firefighters arrived to find Double Springs Fire Department already on scene. Two victims were located near the roadway and transported by ambulance to an area hospital.
The department says a third victim was placed into a stokes basket with a hauling system to be brought out of the ravine. They were reportedly airlifted to a trauma center for treatment.
"Many thanks to all agencies involved, including the Anderson County Deputies who assisted fire and EMS crews with the removal of the patient from the ravine," Townville Fire wrote in a Facebook post.
In addition to Townville and Double Springs fire departments, Fork EMS, MedShore EMS, Pendleton EMS, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Anderson County Sheriff's Office and Lifeflight assisted in the incident.
