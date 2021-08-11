OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said that three people were injured in a golf cart wreck along Minden Way near Kinston Loop Drive.
According to troopers, the golf cart crashed after it tried to make a left turn.
The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time, according to Highway Patrol.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
