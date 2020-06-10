LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver and two passengers died after their truck hit a tree late Wednesday afternoon.
Troopers say it happened around 4:40 p.m. in Laurens County, near the intersection of Old Airport Road and U.S. 76. According to SCHP, the 1999 Chevy S10 pickup went off the right side of the road while traveling north on Old Airport Road, before the driver lost control. The truck then went off the left side of the road, going down an embankment and striking a tree.
SCHP says the two passengers died on the scene. The driver was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital via helicopter, but died at the hospital.
Troopers also say nobody in the truck was wearing a seat belt at the time.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office later identified the three who died. 64-year-old Gary Lyons Sr., 42-year-old Gary Lyons Jr., and 17-year-old Cameron Watford, all from Laurens.
