GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Chipotle Mexican Grill to open three new restaurants in the Greenville area, all of which will feature a Chipotlane.
Chipotle representatives said on Wednesday, Chipotle will open its first Easley restaurant at the Town N' Country Shopping Center on Calhoun Memorial Highway. Two more restaurants will come before the end of the year on Main Street in Spartanburg and Pelham Road in Greenville.
Representatives also mentioned that all three restaurants will have a Chipotlane which is a drive-thru pick up lane that allows customers to pick up orders without leaving their cars.
