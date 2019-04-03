GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Funeral services were held Wednesday for three South Carolina college students who died across the state.
Two were victims of homicide, while the third died after collapsing during baseball practice.
All three were students with the University of South Carolina system.
PARKER NEFF
21-year-old Parker Neff passed away on March 29. He was a student-athlete on the USC Salkehatchie baseball team. The coroner said Neff collapsed on the field during baseball practice and later died at the hospital.
Neff was originally from Greenville and graduated from Travelers Rest High School.
Neff’s funeral was held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Greer. Private burial followed at Mountain View Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, Neff's family asks that donations be made to to the Parker Neff Baseball Scholarship fund, Attn: Jane Brewer or Coach Bubba Dorman, USC Salkehatchie, P.O. Box 617, Allendale, SC, 29810.
EVAN GAINES
Evan Gaines was laid to rest in Columbia. Gaines was a student at USC Upstate in Spartanburg. He was fatally shot on March 26. The homicide investigation into his death is ongoing and no arrests have been announced.
Gaines’ funeral was held at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Burial followed at Lincoln Cemetery.
SAMANTHA JOSEPHSON
Samantha Josephson was laid to rest in Princeton, NJ.
The death of 21-year-old University of South Carolina student received national attention. Police believe Josephson was kidnapped and stabbed to death after she got into Nathaniel Rowland’s car, mistaking it for an Uber she had requested.
Police said Josephson's body was found in a wooded area in Clarendon County, more than 70 miles from the Five Points area of Columbia, where she disappeared.
