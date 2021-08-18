ORANGEBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Three students were injured in a shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, according to an announcement posted on the school's website.
In an updated announcement, the school says that the injuries sustained appear to be non-life threatening.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson says that the gunshots were fired from a vehicle driving by the school during afternoon dismissal.
According to Orangeburg-Wilkinson, all students are safe and accounted for.
The school says that parents of bus riders must report to the Technology Center with appropriate identification to pick up their students.
Students that drive to school will leave the school once law enforcement says the area is safe, according to Orangeburg-Wilkinson.
The school says that it will share more as soon as possible.
