PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Three Upstate schools were selected as National Blue Ribbon Schools, according to the South Carolina Department of Education.
The schools selected were Clemson Elementary, Meeting Street Academy and Powdersville Middle School, according to the release.
Two other schools were selected in South Carolina, including May High School for Math Science and Technology and Belle Hall Elementary School, the department says.
The schools were part of a group of 325 schools selected nation-wide selected for the honor, according to the department.
According to the School District of Pickens County, the award recognizes safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.
