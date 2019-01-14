SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – One person is dead following a three car crash that was blocking I-85 South near I-26 in Spartanburg County Monday afternoon.
Per the SCHP, the crash happened just after 3 p.m. near Exit 70.
Troopers say the crash involved three different cars. The drivers of a KIA SUV and a Honda 4-door were stopped on I-85 Southbound- the KIA behind the Honda.
A third car struck the KIA, resulting in the SUV lurching forward and rear-ending the Honda. Neither driver was injured.
The third car continued down the road until it struck the median barrier. Troopers say the driver died on scene.
The identity of the driver has yet to be released.
The SCDOT reported all lanes of I-85 blocked due to the crash. Just before 5:30 p.m., lanes reopened and traffic was moving.
