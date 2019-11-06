Three Woodmont Middle School students accused of writing threatening lists

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) When Porsche Moore's phone rang, she never expected to hear what she heard on the other line.
“It was heartbreaking, it was truly heartbreaking," she said.
She says the principal at Woodmont Middle School in Greenville County told her, her 12-year-old son's name appeared on a hit list.
“My heart was in my stomach and then it sank into my feet," she said.
She says her son, a fairly new student at the school, didn't know anything about it until she told him.
“He’s thinking, ‘Why would someone want to hurt me? What have I done? Why doesn’t this individual like me?’” she explained.
Moore says she later got a robo call about the list, but she says she's still concerned. She says she later learned about another list and initially administrators questoined two students about the first one.
“The individuals told them that this list was a joke and that they had created this list in terms of guys that they wanted to date.One entitled students, or People I wanted to kill and Hit list," she said.“There was a threat to hurt students and faculty at school and there weren’t just boys on the list there were girls as well.”
Administrators with the Greenville County School District say they immediately notified law enforcement and three students are accused of authoring one or both lists. They are suspended, recommended for an expulsion hearing and are facing student threat charges by law enforcement.
“You hear about this all the time in other areas, you just never think that it would be your child who would be experiencing something like that," Moore said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.