Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Road closures will begin in downtown Greenville on Thurday April, 11 and run through midday Saturday April 13.
On Thursday April 11, Main Street, between North Street and Beattie Place, will be closed from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. for Piedmont Natural Gas Downtown Alive.
Friday April 12, Main Street, between North Street and Beattie Place, will be closed from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. for Greenville Heritage Main Street Fridays.
And finally, on Saturday April 13, multiple roads downtown will be closed for the 25th annual Upstate Heart Walk. The following roads will be closed at the following times:
5 AM - 1 PM
- N Main Street, from E Washington to E North
- Coffee Street, from N Main to Spring
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Spring Street, from E Coffee to E Broad
- Falls Street, from E Broad to Cleveland
- Cleveland Street, from Falls to Cancer Survivors Park
- S Hudson Street, from Swamp Rabbit Trail to Gibbs
- Gibbs Street, from Hudson to Westfield
- Westfield Street, from Gibbs to Swamp Rabbit Trail
- E Broad Street, from River to Main
- Main Street, from E Broad to Washington
Greenlink Deviations
Due to road closures associated with the recurring Downtown Alive and Main Street Fridays events, the trolley stop at 225 North Main will not be serviced between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.
Due to road closures associated with the Upstate Heart Walk, the following fixed route bus stops will not be serviced from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 13:
- East McBee Ave & Church St – Routes 1, 4, 14
- McBee Station – Routes 1, 14
- East McBee & Falls St – Routes 1, 14
- Falls Park Drive – Routes 2, 4, 6, 10
Additionally, the Heart of Main and Top of Main trolley routes will delay their start until 10:30 a.m. and the following trolley stops will not be serviced from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 13:
- 225 N Main St – Top of Main & Top of Main
- N Main St & Coffee St – Top of Main & Top of Main
- N Main St & W Washington St – Top of Main & Top of Main
More news: Anderson Co. deputies investigating motel shooting that sent 1 person to hospital
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.