GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tickets for the 2022 BMW Charity Pro-Am tournament are now open to the public.
This year's tournament, happening June 6 through June 12, will return to Thornblade Club and will expand to The Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg.
Organizers say spectators will be able to enjoy food and beverage from a variety of local vendors including Table 301, Spinx and Bobby's BBQ.
The 2022 BMW Charity Pro-Am ticket options include:
- Skybox Club presented by Gibbs Cancer Center and Research Institute: Thornblade Club Thursday through Sunday for $175
- The Skybox Club, located on Thornblade's 18th Green, is the hub of activity at the tournament's four-day course.
- Day-specific Skybox Club tickets include breakfast, lunch and snacks as well as a mix of complimentary and cash bar beverages.
- Skybox Club presented by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System: The Carolina Country Club Thursday through Friday for $175
- The Skybox Club, located on Thornblade's 18th Green, is the hub of activity at the tournament's four-day course.
- Day-specific Skybox Club tickets include breakfast, lunch and snacks as well as a mix of complimentary and cash bar beverages.
- Two-meal Clubhouse Credentials for $130
- Grants the ticket holder grounds and clubhouse access all days of the tournament at both courses; also includes two meals in the clubhouse each day
- Clubhouse credentials for $80
- Grants the ticket holder grounds and clubhouse access at both courses all days of the tournament.
- Patron Credentials for $50
- Grants the ticket holder grounds access all days of the tournament to both courses.
- Daily Credentials for $20
- Grants the ticket holder day-specific access one day at one course during tournament rounds.
- Free Youth Tickets
- Free grounds access to either course any day of the tournament. Includes access to the YMCA Family Fun Zone. 18 and under only; must be accompanied by an adult.
Active duty, military reserve, national guard, military retires, military spouses, military veterans, police officers, firefighters and EMTS receive up to four complimentary grounds passes plus two tickets to Carolina Handling's Military and First Responders Skybox located at Thorneblade's 18th green.
All tickets must be purchased in advance, including youth and military and first responder tickets. Parking is included with all tickets.
