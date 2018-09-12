Augusta, GA (FOX Carolina) - In less than seven months, golf's best, women amateurs, will compete in the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur (ANWA).
The tournament, held between Wednesday, April 3 and Saturday April, 6 will take place on two courses. First at Champions Retreat Golf Club, then the final, featuring the top 30 players, will be held at the home of the Masters, Augusta National Golf Club.
Fans wishing to attend any of next year’s competition rounds can now request a ticket application by going here, the event’s official website. You must apply online to buy tickets.
Applications will be accepted through September 30. All applicants will be notified in late October when the selection process is complete.
The Augusta National Women’s Amateur was announced on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, by Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley during his annual press conference at the Masters Tournament.
The field is limited to the top 72 amateurs in the world, who compete over 54 holes of stroke play. After the first 36 holes, the top 30 move on to play at Augusta National Golf Club the Saturday prior to the Masters Tournament.
