Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Starting Thursday, tickets for the 20th Annual BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation go on sale to the public.
The tournament will be held June 1-7, 2020 at Thornblade Club and The Cliffs Valley.
Beneficiaries of this year's tournament include:
- Mobile Meals of Spartanburg
- Prisma Health Children’s Hospital – Upstate
- Roper Mountain Science Center
- The Cliffs Residents Outreach
- Cancer Society of Greenville County
- Meyer Center for Special Children
2020 BMW Charity Pro-Am Ticket Options:
Daily Credentials - $10
- Grants the ticket holder access one day at one course during tournament rounds
Patron Credentials - $25
- Grants the ticket holder grounds access all days of the tournament at both tournament courses
Clubhouse Credentials - $50
- Grants the ticket holder grounds and clubhouse access all days of the tournament at both courses
Two-Meal Clubhouse Credentials - $100
- Grants the ticket holder grounds and clubhouse access all days of the tournament at both courses and includes two meals in the clubhouse at the course of their choosing.
Skybox Club Ticket - $150
- The Skybox Club presented by Gibbs Cancer Center and Research Institute on Thornblade’s 18th Green, the hub of activity at the tournament’s four-day course, gives you a front row seat to all the action
- Day specific Skybox Club tickets include breakfast, lunch and snacks in the skybox and complimentary beer, wine, soda water and a cash liquor bar inside the Skybox Club presented by Gibbs Cancer Center and Research Institute
Organizers say parking is included with all tickets. Children 18 and under are free with an adult ticket holder. Complimentary daily grounds admission is also granted for all active duty, retired, Reserve military and veterans, along with their dependents; a valid ID is required for entry.
Since 2001, the tournament has distributed 13.6 million to numerous Upstate SC non-profit organizations.
Tickets for the event can be purchased by clicking here. For more information visit BMWCharityGolf.com.
