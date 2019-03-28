GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Tickets are sold out for Senator Lindsey Graham’s re-election campaign kickoff event in Greenville featuring Vice President Mike Pence.
The event will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Greenville Marriott.
“The enthusiasm and response has been overwhelming,” said Scott Farmer, campaign manager for Team Graham in a news release. “I think it speaks to just how excited people are about the 2020 elections and the opportunity to re-elect Senator Lindsey Graham, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Senator Graham is humbled by the massive show of support from the Upstate.”
Before visiting the Upstate, Vice President Pence will also campaign with Graham in Myrtle Beach at 11 a.m. Saturday
Learn more at www.lindseygraham.com.
