Tim Conway

Actor Tim Conway poses with his award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on "30 Rock" in the press room at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2008. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

 Matt Sayles

Actor and comedian Tim Conway, best known for his work on "The Carol Burnett Show," died on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles, according to his publicist.

Conway was 85. He had been battling a longtime illness prior to his death, Howard Bragman, Conway's representative, told CNN.

Developing story...

