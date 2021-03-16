ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - US Rep. Madison Cawthorn announced via Twitter that he is pushing Washington to end the twice a year time change that many Americans are still rebounding from after Daylight Saving Time went into effect early Sunday morning - resulting in an hour of sleep lost.
Cawthorn, a Republican who represents Western North Carolina, on March 12 introduced "H.R.1876 - To amend the Uniform Time Act to make daylight savings time permanent."
Cawthorn tweeted about the legislation on Sunday, calling for an end to "pointless clock adjustments."
The days of adjusting your clock are over!— Rep. Madison Cawthorn (@RepCawthorn) March 14, 2021
One time.
One bill.
Less for you & your families to do. pic.twitter.com/8SnJqqJ2lu
Cawthorn's bill was referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce for further debate.
MORE NEWS - How to check your child's eligibility to take part in Moderna's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trial
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.