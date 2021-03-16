Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina will be youngest member of Congress in modern history, CNN projects

Madison Cawthorn, 25, will become the youngest member of Congress in modern history, according to US House records.

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - US Rep. Madison Cawthorn announced via Twitter that he is pushing Washington to end the twice a year time change that many Americans are still rebounding from after Daylight Saving Time went into effect early Sunday morning - resulting in an hour of sleep lost.

Cawthorn, a Republican who represents Western North Carolina, on March 12 introduced "H.R.1876 - To amend the Uniform Time Act to make daylight savings time permanent."

Cawthorn tweeted about the legislation on Sunday, calling for an end to "pointless clock adjustments."

Cawthorn's bill was referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce for further debate.

