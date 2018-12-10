(FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the shortlist for TIME's 2018 Person of the Year was unveiled.
Since 1927, TIME has named a Person of the Year, recognizing the person or group of people who most influenced the news and the world during the past year.
Past nominees for the shortlist have included Hillary Clinton, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Chinese President Xi Jinping just to name a few.
This year's shortlist includes:
- President Donald Trump
- Separated Families
- Vladimir Putin
- Robert Mueller
- Ryan Coogler
- Christine Blasey Ford
- Jamal Khashoggi
- March For Our Lives Activists
- Moon Jae-in
- Meghan Markle
The 2018 Person of the Year will be unveiled on Tuesday at which time the news will also be shared on Time.com.
Time is owned by FOX Carolina's parent company Meredith Corporation.
