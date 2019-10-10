ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Salvation Army of Anderson says families who wish to sign up for Christmas Assistance this year have until Friday, October 11 to do so.
The Salvation Army is looking to serve families experiencing hardship within Anderson County during the upcoming season, noting this program is available to children ages 12 and under along with individuals with special needs of any age.
The charitable organization says once all applications are accepted, they are processed and distributed throughout the county as "Angels" up for adoption. Last year, The Salvation Army said more than 1,400 children were served through the Angel Tree Program. This year, they expect to serve more than 2,000.
If you want to apply for the program, you can do so at The Salvation Army Center for Worship and Services from 9 a.m. until noon and from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. The center is located at 112 Tolly Street in Anderson.
Applicants will need to bring:
- Current photo ID for yourself
- Proof of residencey
- Birth certificates for all children aged 12 and younger
- Income verification within the last 30 days
- Proof of expenses
- A DSS Household Summary if you receive government assistance
The Salvation Army chapter serving Greenville, Pickens, and Oconee Counties has new requirements for eligibility for the 2019 year. You can click here for more information.
