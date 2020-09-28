NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times' deeply-reported story on President Donald Trump's taxes was much talked-about in the media.
The question, as with so many stories in an election year where polls have remained steady, is whether it will pierce a media shield frequently designed to reinforce perceptions.
The story has proven to be the Times' most-engaged story on social media so far this year.
It has gotten strong play in newspapers in swing states, where editors know that in a polarized time, readers are looking over their shoulders for signs of bias.
