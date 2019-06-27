Spartanburg. SC (FOX Carolina) - Tindall Corporation is currently expanding its Spartanburg location by building a new state of the art batch plant facility that will increase production and manufacturing demand.
Tindall Corporation, headquartered in Spartanburg, SC is one of the largest precast concrete manufacturers in North America.
The new plant will be approximately 80 feet tall with three levels to support production. The facility will house equipment that is used to create concrete mixes for Tindall’s structural and architectural precast products.
The company says automated machinery and state-of-the-art moisture controls will provide even greater consistency among products.
Vice President and General Manager of Tindall's South Carolina Division said,“Our goal is and has always been to serve our customers. Our new batch plant will ensure we continue to deliver high-performance precast concrete that exceeds expectations and meets any design requirements.”
