GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- As much fun as snow can be, winter storms can cause issues for drivers on the road.
One of the problems caused by freezing temperatures is black ice, a thin layer of ice that forms on roads and sidewalks. It occurs when water freezes on surfaces and can cause vehicles to slide if drivers don't keep an eye out for it.
If you have to go out during winter weather. Here are some tips to stay safe when black ice is possible.
- Drive slowly and don't get close to other vehicles
- Steer straight and don't make sudden turns
- Don't Break! It may be tempting to try and stop, but braking could cause your vehicle to slide
- If your car starts to spin, steer in the direction it is spinning in.
