COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – As the holiday season brings the promise of new toys to many children, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is reminding parents about toy safety.
An estimated 198,000 people were treated for toy-related injuries across the U.S. in 2020, according to the 2020 Consumer Product Safety Commission Report. Of the 198,000, 73-percent happened in children 12 years old or younger and 40-percent happened in children younger that five.
“This holiday season, supply issues may mean stores have fewer toy options to select from or fewer toys that you’re familiar with,” said Kevin Poore, Director of Safe Kids South Carolina, a statewide coalition led by DHEC. “It’s important now more than ever to ensure the toy purchases you make for children are safe.”
The department has offered these key tips to reduce toy-related injuries:
- Supervision is essential. Always keep an eye on your children, especially when they first receive a new toy. Also, provide safe, hazard-free play environments both indoors and outdoors. Children can play roughly with toys, so regularly conduct a toy maintenance check for safety and durability.
- Always pay close attention to the age recommendations on toys and choose toys according to a child's age, interest and skill level. Also, be aware of other safety labels such as "flame retardant/flame resistant" or "washable/hygienic materials" on dolls and other stuffed toys.
- Discard packaging like plastic wrappings from toys immediately, as they can potentially be choking or suffocation hazards.
- Don't give young children any toys with small parts such as removable eyes, noses, etc. These are choking hazards.
- Inspect all toys for sharp points or edges made from materials like metal or glass. These toys should not be given to children under the age of eight. This includes stuffed animals with wires that could stab, cut or shock if exposed.
- Don’t forget protective equipment. If you plan to purchase a bike, scooter or skateboard, remember to also purchase and ensure your child properly wears a helmet certified by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) plus knee and elbow pads.
For more tips to protect your children. Click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.