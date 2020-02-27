ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Firefighters in Anderson County were battling a tire fire Thursday night, according to emergency dispatchers.

Photos from the scene on Abbeville Highway where firefighters are battling a large tire fire (Feb. 27, 2020)

The fire was reported along Abbeville Highway around 7:45 p.m.

Dispatchers said three fire departments were battling the flames as of 9:40 p.m.

Another fire broke out at the site of a former tire recycling center on Abbeville Highway in January 2019.

Firefighters battling blaze in old tire recycling building near Anderson

