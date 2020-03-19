(FOX Carolina) – TJX announced that they would close T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra stores globally for two weeks in an effort to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.
All online stores will also temporarily close.
Below is the full statement from Ernie Herrman, CEO and President of The TJX Companies, Inc:
Our hearts are with people around the world who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. TJX has made the decision to do our part to help prevent the further spread of this virus by temporarily closing all stores globally as of today for the next two weeks in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. The Company is also temporarily closing its online businesses tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com and sierra.com during this time, as well as its distribution and fulfillment centers and offices, with Associates working remotely when they can. This pandemic has affected everyone’s lives, including those of our Associates and customers. We are concerned for the health and financial well-being of our Associates, and we plan to pay our store, distribution and office Associates for two weeks during these closures. We thank our customers for shopping our stores and e-commerce sites and look forward to serving you again in the near future. We are honored to be part of your lives and wish you good health, now and in the future.
