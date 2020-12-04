TL Hanna High School’s principal said the school has apologized to some parents who were upset that they were not able to be among the first group to buy tickets to attend the Yellow Jackets’ state championship bid.
The Yellow Jackets will face Dutch Fork for the 5A state championship on Friday.
Principal Walter Mayfield said attendance capacity for the game will be limited to about 2,000 people due to the pandemic. He said about 10,000 people had packed the stadium the last time Hanna made it to the state championship.
Mayfield said the football team’s parents were among the first to get access to the tickets, and with families being able to buy up to six tickets at a time, he said the first 700 the school was allotted sold out quickly. He said that didn’t sit well with other parents. Several cheerleaders’ parents complained and were accommodated by the superintendent and others donating their tickets.
Mayfield said all parents were notified that an additional tickets would be going up for sale when they became available, but some parents still took issue, so the school apologized and took action. Officials will ensure that tickets are opened to cheerleaders’ families at the same time as athletes’ families for any games moving forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.