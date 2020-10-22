ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - TL Hanna announced on its athletics website that the varsity home football game set for Friday against Hillcrest has been postponed and will be played on Friday, Nov. 6.
Hanna said the postponement was due to COVID-19 issues with Hillcrest's team.
The school also said the previously scheduled Nov. 6 game against Daniel will not be made up due to the playoffs starting the following week.
C Team and JV FB will still play both games at Hillcrest on Thursday night because both of those teams have been completely isolated from the Varsity team, Hanna said.
