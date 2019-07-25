Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is seeking help to vaccinate high risk groups against Hepatitis.
According to DHEC, between November 1, 2018 and July 19, 2019 there have been 225 Hepatitis cases reported in South Carolina.
DHEC says those at highest risk are individuals who are drug users, homeless, men who have sex with men, and the incarcerated or recently incarcerated.
DHEC says of the 225 cases reported in that time, 56 percent reported drug use, 14 percent were men who have sex with other men, 13 percent were or had been incarcerated, and 10 percent were homeless.
To help combat this problem, DHEC is working to educate and vaccinate those who are at highest risk of being infected by offering vaccines at health departments, special clinics, and other locations.
“It is challenging to control hepatitis A outbreaks if those in risk groups don't seek or have access to immunization services,” said Dr. Linda Bell, a physician and state epidemiologist. “Many people in high-risk groups cannot or will not visit DHEC clinics. We must go to them.”
The concern is with any individual, some of whom have been food handlers, who become infected with hepatitis A. Although the virus can be transmitted by those infected to customers, DHEC says the risk of the Hepatitis A virus spreading from an infected employee to customers in a restaurant setting is low.
To date, DHEC says only nine food handlers, amounting to four percent of the reported cases, have tested positive for Hepatitis A.
The hepatitis A vaccine is widely available from health care providers and many pharmacies provide the vaccine without an appointment. DHEC is currently offering no-cost hepatitis A vaccines to individuals who are drug users, homeless, men who have sex with men or those who have a history of incarceration. Residents can schedule an appointment for a vaccination at their local health department by calling 855-472-3432 or by clicking here.
