Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - To celebrate Summer approaching, Krispy Kreme has a sweet deal just for you, coming this Wednesday.
The company is introducing their new Fruit-Inspired Collection beginning today, and running through June 16.
On May 8, the company will be offering a free fruit doughnut with any purchase. All you have to do is scan your app or provide a phone number at checkout.
Each of the fruit inspired doughnuts are filled with what they get their namesake from. Strawberries, pineapple, and a tart key lime cream!
