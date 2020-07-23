GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Each school district in the Upstate is taking a varied approach when it comes to masking up students and staff.
Here's a look at each district's policy:
Abbeville: Masks are not required for staff or students, but will be provided on request.
Anderson 3: Masks are required for staff and recommended for students.
Greenville: Masks are required for staff and students in 2nd-12th grades, but students will be able to remove them when they are sitting at their desks.
DETAILS: Greenville Co. Schools' Health Services Director provides more details on mask requirements for upcoming school year
Laurens 56: Teachers are required to wear masks and shields. Masks are recommended for students in K-5th grades, but they will be required for students in 6th-12th grades.
Pickens: Staff are required to wear masks. Students in 3rd-12th grades are required to wear masks when social distancing is not possible.
Union: Masks are recommended for students and the district will provide everyone with two washable masks.
Make sure to check back for updates as more districts release their plans.
