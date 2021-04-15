TOCCOA, GA (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the GBI said a man has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault after a woman was killed.
According to the Toccoa Police Department, on the night of Mar. 30, officers stopped Rex Douglas Holbrook, 54, on Big A Road after being alerted of a possible hit-and-run.
Toccoa PD said when the officer walked up to Holbrook's truck, Holbrook asked the officer to follow him to the hospital. Holbrook said he was taking a female who he found hurt on the side of the road there. Holbrook claimed to not know the female or the street where he found her. Agents said the female, Janice Allen, later died in the hospital.
After further investigation, officers said on April 13, warrants were secured for Holbrook from Toccoa and he was charged with one county of felony murder and one count of aggravated assault with possibly other charges pending.
Toccoa PD said Holbrook was transported to Stephens County Jail on April 14 after a short foot chase with authorities.
MORE NEWS - I-85 S back open in GA near state line after dump truck bed struck bridge, casing causes backup into SC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.