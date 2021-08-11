TOCCOA, GA (FOX Carolina)- Officers with the Toccoa Police Department say they are searching for a suspect accused of taking money from a bank along Big A Road on Wednesday.
According to police, the suspect entered the Northeast Georgia Bank and passed the teller a note and demanded money. Police say the suspect left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect was seen wearing a gray T-shirt, jeans, a ball cap and sunglasses, according to police.
TPD says that they are being assisted by the Stephens County Sheriff's Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigations, and Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The sheriff's office also released a photo of a vehicle believed to be driven by the suspect.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 706-282-3236 or 702-282-3302.
