GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County voters are just hours away from finding out who their next sheriff will be.
Today Republican Hobart Lewis and Democrat Paul Guy will face off at the polls.
Both men are former employees of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Guy went on to become an activist in the community. Lewis continued on to the Greer Police Department before taking a break from law enforcement.
Voters have made it clear during public forums that no matter who wins, the next sheriff will have to work on unifying the department and building public trust.
This special election began after former sheriff Will Lewis was convicted of misconduct in office in October. He's currently out of prison as he appeals his case.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
